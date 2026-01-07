MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two killed, six critically injured after boiler explodes at sugar factory in Karnataka’s Belagavi

One worker was taken to the Bailhongal government hospital, while the others were shifted to a private hospital

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.01.26, 07:19 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least two people were killed and six others were critically injured after the boiler of a sugar factory in Belagavi district exploded on Wednesday, police said. The blast occurred around 2 pm at Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi.

Superintendent of Belagavi rural district K. Ramarajan said eight people were critically wounded. He said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the accident.

One worker was taken to the Bailhongal government hospital, while the others were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi, reported ANI. Authorities arranged zero-traffic corridors to speed up the transfer and ensure timely medical care.

The factory, owned by Vikram Inamdar, comes under the jurisdiction of the Muragod police station.

