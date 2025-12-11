IndiGo to offer Rs 10,000 travel voucher as compensation to passengers hit by December delays

IndiGo on Thursday announced a compensation package for passengers severely affected by widespread operational disruptions between December 3 and 5, during which hundreds of travellers were stranded at airports for hours due to congestion and flight delays.

In its statement, the airline said it “regrettably acknowledges that part of its customers travelling on December 3, 4 and 5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted by congestion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It added, “We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.”

IndiGo clarified that these travel vouchers will be provided in addition to compensation mandated under DGCA norms.

As per those guidelines, the airline said, “This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing government guidelines, as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time.”

The disruptions have drawn regulatory scrutiny, with authorities directing IndiGo to cut its winter schedule by 10 per cent to help stabilise operations. The carrier had been operating roughly 2,300 flights a day before the issues began on December 2.

The airline also reiterated that customer support and recovery efforts are underway. “Our foremost priority continues to be the care of our customers. As part of this, following the operational disruption, we have ensured that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, most of which have already reflected in your accounts, with the remainder following shortly,” it said.

IndiGo added that customers who booked through travel platforms and whose details may not be fully available in its system should reach out directly.

“If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly,” the airline said.

Reaffirming its commitment to service reliability, the airline concluded, “At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us — safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again.”