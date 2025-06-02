MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IAS Sanjeev Verma appointed Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir

Verma replaces Pandurang K Pole, who was recently transferred to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official order said

PTI Published 02.06.25, 09:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Verma as the new chief electoral officer in the Union Territory, an official order said.

Verma replaces Pandurang K Pole, who was recently transferred to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order said.

Verma, who had earlier held key posts including the divisional commissioner, Jammu, and the commissioner secretary, General Administration department (GAD), shall also be the commissioner secretary to the government election department, it said.

Also Read

“In pursuance of notification issued by the Election Commission of India (on May 29), Sanjeev Verma is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir by the order of the Lt Governor,” said Commissioner Secretary, GAD, M Raju.

Verma was currently serving as the commissioner secretary in Social Welfare Department.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

