MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 March 2025

IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana’s Panchkula district, pilot ejects safely: Police

The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie

PTI Published 07.03.25, 05:46 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official.

He said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district. The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Air Force Haryana Fighter Jets
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Our PM wants to hear only 'tareef' (praise), he is not concerned about US tariffs: Ramesh

The Congress leader also alleged that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been speaking like an American envoy and a spokesperson for that country
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

China-India relations made positive strides over the past year after successful Modi-Xi meeting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT