IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana’s Panchkula district, pilot ejects safely: Police

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district on Friday with the pilot ejecting safely, said a police official.

He said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district. The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.

