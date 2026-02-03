Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for discussion on Indo-US trade deal

The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday after members of several Opposition parties staged a walkout, demanding a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal and questioning the manner in which details of the agreement were being made public.

The issue was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh soon after Zero Hour ended. He alleged that information about the trade deal was reaching India from Washington rather than being shared first with Parliament.

As Opposition members protested in the House, Leader of the House J. P. Nadda intervened, stating that the US President had informed about the reduction in tariffs on Indian goods through a post on social media and had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda said the Opposition was reacting out of frustration and accused it of finding fault even when there was none.

"I want to assure the house that the government is ready to discuss the Indo-US trade deal and provide all minute details of the deal. The government will come out with a suo motu statement on the trade deal. But this methodology is fatal for democracy and is the irresponsible behaviour of the Indian National Congress and the INDI alliance," Nadda said.

Despite the assurance, Opposition members continued raising slogans, alleging that national interests were being compromised. Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan urged them to maintain order, saying that when the government was making a statement, it should be heard.

He pointed out that the government had expressed readiness for a discussion, but the Opposition was creating an uproar. Members remained on their feet, shouting slogans against the government and moving towards the front row of the House.

Nadda reiterated that the government would make a suo motu statement on the trade deal on the same day. "It is your frustration which is speaking. We are ready," he said.

Escalating his attack, Nadda accused the Opposition of politicising every issue.

"Their interest is only in creating politics out of everything, and we saw an example of that just now... They are trying to create an atmosphere in the country as if the government is avoiding a discussion. You are an issueless party now. You have got no issues. This is very irresponsible behaviour, and in a way this is anti-national behaviour. It is anti-national," he said, adding that their frustration was visible at every turn.

Following the standoff, all Opposition members, barring the Trinamool Congress (TMC), staged a walkout in protest. TMC MP Saket Gokhale remained seated during the walkout and exited the House shortly afterwards.

The TMC later clarified that it had staged a separate walkout over the treatment of SIR-affected families by the Delhi police.