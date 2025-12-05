Bhubaneswar college sacks lecturer after sexual harassment complaints by students

A guest lecturer at Bhubaneswar’s Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya has been dismissed from the service following protest by students who accused him of sexually harassing girls.

The accused lecturer, Satrughana Samal, was dismissed following an inquiry led by Debabrata Dash, special secretary of Odia language, literature and culture department.

College principal Bijay Kumar Jena said: “More than 12 girl students had lodged complaints against Samal. The students protested on the campus alleging that the lecturer had been making lewd remarks about girl students and had even touched them inappropriately.”

Samal had joined the drama department as a guest lecturer around six months ago.

On Thursday, students staged a demonstration on the campus and blocked the road outside the college. The college is located on an arterial road in Bhubaneswar, which is often used by legislators and ministers attending the state Assembly. With tension mounting, a team from the Odia language, literature and culture department rushed to the campus.

A three-member committee headed by Debabrata Dash held discussions with the agitating students as well as the college authorities, following which Samal was dismissed from his service. Police have detained Samal for interrogation.