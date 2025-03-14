MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 March 2025

Holi celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour amid tight security in UP's Sambhal

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos' (procession) was also taken out in Sambhal city on the occasion of Holi, officials said

PTI Published 14.03.25, 04:19 PM
Muslims leave after Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid during Ramzan, while People participate in a Holi procession amid tight security arrangements in Sambhal, Friday, March 14, 2025.

Muslims leave after Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid during Ramzan, while People participate in a Holi procession amid tight security arrangements in Sambhal, Friday, March 14, 2025. PTI

The festival of colours was celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour in this district amid tight security arrangements in view of Holi and the Friday prayers of the Muslims falling on the same day.

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos' (procession) was also taken out in Sambhal city on the occasion of Holi, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Also Read

Friday prayers were held at the mosque at 2.30 pm. Its president Zafar Ali had earlier urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

On Friday, Sambha District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "Holika Dahan was held peacefully (on Thursday evening) at 1,212 places in the district. People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were completed under tight security arrangements." With Holi and Friday prayers falling on the same day, the police and the district administration had made tight security arrangements this time. The RAF on Friday conducted a flag march in the city of Sambhal that was divided into 29 sectors and put under drone surveillance.

A three-tier security arrangement was made to ensure that both occasions pass off peacefully.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Holi Uttar Pradesh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In no hurry for ceasefire, Vladimir Putin demands numerous Ukrainian concessions

Putin’s remarks suggested he wanted to draw out cease-fire negotiations or make a truce impossible. Ukraine’s leader called the response 'manipulative'
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting blame on others

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT