Rub your eyes: 'Hindu Rashtra Constitution' to be unveiled at Mahakumbh on Basant Panchami

A “Constitution” of the proposed “Akhand Hindu Rashtra” has been finalised and is ready to be unveiled at the Mahakumbh and forwarded to the Centre on the occasion of Basant Panchami on February 2.

The 501-page document, prepared by a 25-member committee of scholars, draws inspiration from the Ramayana, the rules and teachings of Krishna, Manusmriti and Chanakya’s Arthashastra.

The committee, known as the Hindu Rashtra Samvidhan Nirmal Samiti, includes scholars of Sanatan Dharma from Banaras Hindu University, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi and the Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi.

Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj, patron of the committee, told reporters at the Mahakumbh on Monday that their target was to make India a Hindu nation by 2035. “Human values are in the nucleus of our Constitution, which has been prepared by 14 scholars from north and 11 from south India. Our Constitution is not against other religions but those who are found involved in anti-national activities will face harsher punishment than what is awarded to them currently,” Swaroop, the head of Shambhavi Peeth in Varanasi, said.

“Over 300 amendments have been made in the Indian Constitution in the last seven decades but our scriptures are the same for the last several thousand centuries. There are 127 Christian, 57 Muslim and 15 Buddhist countries. Even the Jews have Israel. But the Hindus, whose population is over 175 crore across the world, have no Hindu nation,” he added.

Kameshwar Upadhyaya, president of the committee, said military education would be mandatory for every citizen in the Hindu Rashtra. “There would be harsh punishment for theft. The tax system would be changed and there won’t be any tax on agriculture,” he added.

The “Constitution” proposes a unicameral legislature called the Hindu Dharma Parliament whose members would be called Dharmik Sansads. The minimum voting age has been fixed at 16 years and only those belonging to Sanatan Dharma will be allowed to contest elections.

“The Rashtradhyaksh, the chief of the country, would be chosen by three-fourths of the elected members of the legislature,” said Swaroop.

A sadhu from Varanasi told The Telegraph on the condition of anonymity: “This may sound ridiculous at the moment but this is how an issue is brought into public debate and eventually implemented.”