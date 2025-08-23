BJD raises alarm over Andhra dam's threat to Odisha’s tribal areas, demands backwater study

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has renewed concerns over the multi-purpose Polavaram dam in Andhra Pradesh, warning that it poses a grave risk to tribal-dominated areas of Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The party urged the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to order an independent and exhaustive backwater study to assess the project’s actual impact on Odisha and neighbouring states. It sought a transparent review of environmental and social consequences, with special focus on tribal communities across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

A delegation of senior BJD leaders met Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram in New Delhi on Thursday, apprising them of the threat to Mottu tehsil in Malkangiri district.

“The project is likely to adversely impact the lives, land and livelihood of tribals, including particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs),” said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

The leaders said the recent sanction of ₹17,936 crore by the Centre for the project’s completion has deepened fears of displacement and ecological damage without Odisha’s consent or consultation. They reminded the environment minister that in meetings with the Central Water Commission (CWC) on December 3 and 5 last year, Odisha had been assured of concrete steps to address its apprehensions.

“But despite repeated reminders, no substantial step has been taken to safeguard Odisha’s interests,” alleged the leaders, demanding clarification on the unilateral revision of flood discharge from 36 lakh to 50 lakh cusecs without stakeholder consultation.

The BJD delegation included party’s vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, Rajya Sabha members Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Subhashish Khuntia and Niranjan Bishi, media co-ordinator Dr Priyabrata Majhi, senior general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra, former minister and Polavaram Action Committee advisor Ramesh Majhi, and committee convenor Manas Madkami.

According to records, the Polavaram Project received environmental clearance on October 25, 2005, and resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) clearance from the tribal affairs ministry on April 17, 2007. These approvals were based on the project’s original design under the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award.

However, the project’s scope was later expanded significantly without fresh regulatory approvals, including revised clearances from the environment and tribal affairs ministry.

The BJD noted that the upward revision of flood discharge capacity from 36 to 50 lakh cusecs, without reassessment, has heightened the risk of submergence in upstream areas, particularly in Odisha. “We also referred to the Convention of the Polavaram Action Committee, held on February 28, 2025, at Mottu, Malkangiri, where stakeholders from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh strongly opposed the project’s arbitrary implementation,” said Debi Prasad Mishra.