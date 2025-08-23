Cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggers floods; two missing, widespread damage

Heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in Chamoli district’s Tharali tehsil late Friday night triggered severe flooding, leaving at least two people missing and causing widespread destruction across the region.

According to the Chamoli district administration, Kavita, a 20-year-old woman, was reported missing from Sagwara village, and another person is missing in Chepdon market area.

Debris swept into several residential areas, shops, and government buildings, including the Tharali tehsil office and the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Tunri Gadhera, a usually dry canal that carries excess rainwater, overflowed with debris, inundating the tehsil office before merging into the Pindar River.

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Tiwari told ANI, “There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged.”

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman told ANI, “Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM’s residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing.”

Locals reported panic as homes, shops, and vehicles were buried under mud and water.

In Radibagad and Chepado, several vehicles were trapped under debris.

Videos from the area showed residents wading through knee-deep water inside their homes.

Schools remained shut on Saturday in three development blocks at the government's order.

Police, administration, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue operations, while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also joined efforts.

Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash told ANI, “NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps.”

Chamoli police confirmed that several families were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night.

“Due to heavy rainfall last night in the Tharali police station area, public life was affected. Considering the severity of the situation, the Tharali police showed promptness during the night, alerting local people and evacuating them from their homes to safer locations,” the police said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X, “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

Traffic movement has been severely hit, with the Karnaprayag–Gwaldam National Highway blocked by debris near Ming Gadhera.

The Tharali–Sagwara and Dungri roads also remain closed. Schools in three development blocks have been shut on government orders.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Uttarakhand till August 25, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall this monsoon, leading to multiple cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Earlier this month, a devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district triggered a flash flood, with more than 100 people feared missing.