Pact for healthcare startups in Odisha aims to create innovation, tech hubs

AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Thursday signed a pact with KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) and Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation to promote healthcare innovation, clinical entrepreneurship, and digital health technologies in Odisha.

The partnership aims to transform the state into a hub of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to India’s progress in digital health and medical technology.

“The collaboration will create a platform for developing, validating and deploying healthcare technologies, besides accelerating healthcare innovation and attracting startups to Odisha. It will also help establish joint centres of excellence (CoEs) in healthcare, diagnostics and digital health,” said a release.

The pact signing ceremony was held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the presence of Professor Dr Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, chief executive officer, KIIT-TBI and chairman, BCKIC.

As part of the MoU, the institutions will organise innovation and startup programmes, bootcamps, regulatory workshops and investor roundtables. Real-world testing of telehealth platforms, AI-based diagnostic tools and remote monitoring devices will also be undertaken.

The collaboration will further focus on skill development, clinical innovation, technology transfer and incubation of healthcare startups.