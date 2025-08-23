MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 August 2025

Pact for healthcare startups in Odisha aims to create innovation, tech hubs

The partnership aims to transform the state into a hub of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to India’s progress in digital health and medical technology

Subhashish Mohanty Published 23.08.25, 10:24 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Thursday signed a pact with KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) and Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) Foundation to promote healthcare innovation, clinical entrepreneurship, and digital health technologies in Odisha.

The partnership aims to transform the state into a hub of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to India’s progress in digital health and medical technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The collaboration will create a platform for developing, validating and deploying healthcare technologies, besides accelerating healthcare innovation and attracting startups to Odisha. It will also help establish joint centres of excellence (CoEs) in healthcare, diagnostics and digital health,” said a release.

The pact signing ceremony was held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the presence of Professor Dr Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, chief executive officer, KIIT-TBI and chairman, BCKIC.

As part of the MoU, the institutions will organise innovation and startup programmes, bootcamps, regulatory workshops and investor roundtables. Real-world testing of telehealth platforms, AI-based diagnostic tools and remote monitoring devices will also be undertaken.

The collaboration will further focus on skill development, clinical innovation, technology transfer and incubation of healthcare startups.

RELATED TOPICS

AIIMS Bhubaneswar KIIT Bhubaneswar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court involves parties in Bihar poll roll checks, asks EC to accept Aadhaar

The court directed the booth-level agents (BLAs) of 12 major political parties in Bihar to assist the Election Commission (EC) in checking the correctness of the 65 lakh deletions — effectively pre-empting any future complaints from the parties about a faulty verification process
Amartya Sen
Quote left Quote right

I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT