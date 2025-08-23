MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CBI arrests Rourkela railway parcel clerk for bribery in Odisha

This came a day after the agency nabbed the Rampur sub-area manager of Hirakud-Bundia Mines under Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Jharsuguda, along with another person, for accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe

Subhashish Mohanty Published 23.08.25, 05:58 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a parcel clerk at Odisha’s Rourkela railway station while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of 7,200 for booking goods on priority.

A case was registered against the accused on Thursday.

According to a CBI release, the clerk had initially demanded 8,000 from the complainant. After negotiation, he settled for the amount and kept the freight booking bill with him as a guarantee for payment. A trap was laid on Thursday and the accused was caught red-handed.

This came a day after the agency nabbed the Rampur sub-area manager of Hirakud-Bundia Mines under Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Jharsuguda, along with another person, for accepting 20,000 as bribe.

The CBI alleged that the sub-area manager had sought 30,000 from a complainant through the middleman in exchange for help in a pending departmental enquiry. After negotiation, the demand was reduced to 20,000 as the first instalment. The accused middleman was caught accepting the amount, and later the MCL official was also arrested after taking it.

Both the accused have been apprehended, the release said.

