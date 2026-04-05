Himachal: Tempo traveller skids off road, falls into gorge in Kullu, 4 dead, 14 injured

Four tourists, including two women, died while 14 others suffered serious injuries when their tourist tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday night, police said.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 22 people were on board, including two children, and the vehicle was returning from Jalori Pass.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the tourist vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions created by incessant rains while descending toward Bhuntar on the 15 km stretch.

As many as 18 tourists have been rescued. Fourteen of them were injured and taken to the Community Health Centre Banjar for treatment. The condition of one of the passengers is critical. Four tourists died on the spot, police said.

Police, fire service personnel, and local administration are jointly conducting rescue operations.

The tourists were staying in a hotel in Jhibi, about 10 km away from Banjar town, where the accident occurred.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, officials said.

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