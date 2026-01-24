Hill state receives season's first snow, cold wave intensifies across Uttarakhand

High-altitude areas of Uttarakhand received the first snowfall of the year on Friday, ending a long dry spell and intensifying the cold wave across the state.

Most low-lying areas, including the capital Dehradun, witnessed steady rain since the morning. ​The snowfall has covered Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti and Uttarkashi in a thick layer of white.

The change in weather has drawn tourists to various spots, including the Mall Road and other attractions in Mussoorie, with many posting videos of the snowfall on social media. ​Apple growers and other horticulturists also welcomed the snowfall.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for the state, predicting further snowfall in the mountains and rain in the lower regions. There is also a forecast of hailstorms accompanied by strong winds in some locations.

“Those who were in Chakrata got to witness snow in the morning. Those who were in Dehradun rushed to Chakrata, 100km from Dehradun city. Tourists also gathered in Mussoorie.

“We have advised tourists not to rush to Mussoorie and Chakrata and increase the pressure there. Once the snowfall starts, it continues for several days. They can register themselves with the department for a smooth journey on the road and via the toll barriers,” said an officer.

Sanjay Panwar, an apple grower in Harshil, told reporters: “The cold was not enough for the apple trees. We hope the fruits will now develop properly and taste sweet.”

Sanjay Pandey, secretary of the public works department, said: “We have instructed officers in the snow-hit areas to ensure that the roads are not blocked. They are expected to keep cleaning the roads so that the movement of people is not obstructed.”

Some environmentalists have alleged that massive road construction in the hills is adversely affecting the state’s ecosystem.