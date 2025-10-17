Hijab row: Kochi girl to move schools as stress mounts, parents say ‘no going back’

The parents of a student caught in the Hijab row in a Church-run school in Palluruthy, have decided to transfer her elsewhere citing 'stress', while the institution welcomed her to continue pursuing education there, subject to adherence to its rules.

The father of the Class VIII student at St Rita's Public School told PTI that she would not be sent back there.

"My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn't want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes," he said.

The family has approached other schools for admission. "We are in talks with one school that has agreed to admit her, but we are exploring all available options," he added.

According to him, neither the teachers nor the management of the school have contacted the family since the controversy erupted.

"My daughter has not attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school," he claimed.

The dispute started after the school objected to the girl wearing a hijab, citing its dress code policy. The issue later snowballed into a major controversy, even as Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty backed the girl.

On October 10, the student's parents, along with others, visited the school and questioned the management's stance, following which the institution declared a two-day holiday.

The Kerala High Court later directed that police protection be provided to the school.

Sivankutty, who had initially criticised the school, later said the issue was resolved amicably.

He recently asked the management to refrain from any remarks against the government and the education department.

Meanwhile, Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita's Public School said the institution is willing to accept the student if she is ready to follow its rules.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, she said, "If our student returns adhering to the rules and conditions of the school, we are ready to provide her education and help her complete her studies as promised on the first day. We are wholeheartedly ready for that and hope the best will happen".

She declined to take further questions, saying the matter was sub-judice.

"We respect both the court and the government. It will continue so. Please spread cultural harmony, peace and love," she said.

She thanked the Kerala High Court, the school's lawyer, minister Sivankutty, his secretary, the education department, MP Hibi Eden, MLA K Babu, BJP leader Shaun George, various Christian organisations, and the Kochi Diocese leadership for their support.

"It will be difficult for any educational institution to function without the support of the education department," she said.

Sr Heleena said the school provides an "Indian way" of education, blending cultural and traditional values.

"Beyond the curriculum, we teach our students the traditions of India and Kerala, the importance of humanity, and the need to protect the environment. We teach them to make India 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' (Better than rest of the world ),” she added.

