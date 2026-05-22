‘No permission granted’: Bengaluru police warn over unauthorised ‘human chain’ call by Cockroach Janata Party Karnataka for May 24

The Bengaluru police on Friday cautioned the public against participating in or circulating social media messages related to a proposed "peaceful human chain" programme allegedly called by a group - "Cockroach Janata Party Karnataka" -- near Town Hall here on May 24, saying no permission had been granted for such an event.

In a press note, the Bengaluru City Police said a viral social media post had invited people to gather in large numbers in front of Town Hall for a peaceful human chain demonstration on Sunday.

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Police clarified that no application had been submitted by any individual, organisation or political party seeking permission to hold the programme and that no approval had been granted either by the police or by the GBA authorities for use of the venue.

"It has come to notice that a post has been circulated on social media under the heading 'Cockroach Janata Party, Karnataka,' in which an invitation has been given to gather in large numbers in front of Town Hall on May 24 for the purpose of forming a peaceful human chain," the police said.

According to the police statement, protests, sit-in demonstrations and rallies are not permitted at locations other than Freedom Park in accordance with the Karnataka High Court's August 1, 2022 order.

The police said any gathering in front of Town Hall in violation of the order would amount to a breach of the court's directions.

The department advised the public not to knowingly or unknowingly forward or share the viral message through platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter, and urged people not to assemble near Town Hall.

The viral poster, translated from Kannada, called upon supporters to show "The strength of cockroaches not just online but also on the streets" by participating in a peaceful human chain at Town Hall in Bengaluru at 11 am on May 24.

The poster appealed to "all cockroaches and fans of the Cockroach Janata Party" to come and demonstrate strength and send a message to the self-serving administration.

It listed grievances, including "youth have no future," "students are burdened with the NEET examination," "life has become difficult because of price rise," "our votes are being stolen," and allegations that money collected from people was being sent abroad.

The message further stated: "There are no leaders here, we ourselves are the leaders. There is no organisation here; people joining hands itself is the organisation." Police said the advisory had been issued in the public interest to create awareness about the law.

The 'X' account of Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, came another handle – 'Cockroach is Back' with the tagline 'Cockroaches Don't Die'.