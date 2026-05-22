217 Indians reportedly joined Russian forces, 49 killed, Centre informs Supreme Court

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and 49 have lost their lives in the conflict.

In a status report filed before the apex court, the Centre said pursuant to sustained diplomatic engagement undertaken by the government of India with the Russian Federation, 139 Indian nationals have already been released from the contracts they signed to join the Russian Army.

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"Further, 49 Indian nationals are reported to have lost their lives in the conflict. Additionally, 6 Indian nationals have been confirmed missing by the Russian side, whereas the status of 23 individuals remains unknown and continues to be under active follow-up by the Embassy of India in Moscow with the Russian authorities," the report said.

The status report was filed in a plea before the top court seeking directions to the Centre to take steps to facilitate the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who have allegedly been detained in Russia and forced to fight in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

"It is submitted that as per the latest information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces," the status report said.

On Friday, the plea came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, referred to the status report.

The report said in order to facilitate tracing of missing individuals and identification of mortal remains, DNA reports of the immediate family members of 21 individuals have been collected and transmitted to the Russian authorities with active facilitation by the government of India.

It said all such cases were being dealt with on utmost priority and were under continuous follow-up with the Russian authorities for resolution, while simultaneously keeping affected family informed about the developments.

The report said with respect to the 26 individuals referred to in the plea, as per the present status available with the authorities, 14 cases pertained to reported deaths.

It said 11 of them have been notified by the Russian authorities as "missing in action" or presently not in contact with their families.

It said one case pertained to imprisonment for eight years on molestation charges.

"It is submitted that immediately upon receipt of information regarding any Indian national joining the Russian Army, the Embassy has consistently taken up such matters with the Russian authorities to ensure safety, and secure early release and repatriation of the concerned individuals," the Centre said.

It said the embassy has also facilitated transportation of mortal remains in eight cases with consent of the concerned families and necessary procedures are currently underway in relation to the mortal remains of one individual.

"In all such cases, expenditure has been borne from the Indian Community Welfare Fund," it said.

"It appears that certain Indian nationals voluntarily signed up contracts to join Russian Army lured by attractive salary package that amounts to an upfront signing bonus of around USD 5,000 and monthly salary of about USD 2,500, in addition to promise of Russian citizenship, other social benefits, and compensation of about US$ 1,68,000 in case of death," the report said.

It said since February 2024, the government of India has repeatedly issued advisories cautioning Indian nationals against involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and advising them to exercise due caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

The Centre said in cases of Indian nationals, who are actually detained by Russian authorities, the Embassy officials regularly pay consular visits to meet those under detention and serving prison sentences to ascertain their well-being.

It said citizens of several other countries are also understood to have joined the Russian Army in substantial numbers.

"It is further submitted that the government of India has also initiated measures against illegal recruitment networks and trafficking entities involved in inducing Indian nationals to travel to Russia on false promises of lucrative employment," it said.

The Centre said the authorities have been continuously undertaking all possible diplomatic, consular and humanitarian measures within the framework of international law and bilateral engagement for protection and assistance of affected Indian national and their families.

"The government of India remains actively engaged with the Russian authorities for tracing of missing individuals, securing their release and repatriation, and resolution of all pending reported cases," it said.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioners flagged the issue of compensation to the affected families.

The bench posted the matter for further consideration.

The petitioners had earlier alleged that their kin were lured to Russia under the pretext of lucrative job opportunities, only to have their passports confiscated and be coerced into combat.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre to take immediate diplomatic and consular measures through the Indian embassy in Russia to ascertain the whereabouts, legal status and safety of the detained Indian citizens.