Has poverty ended?: Kharge on Shah's dip in Ganga, says BJP leaders competing for cameras

On a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked if poverty could be ended by taking a dip in the Ganga, alleging that BJP leaders were competing to take a dip for the cameras.

Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in this Madhya Pradesh town, Kharge said BJP leaders kept taking dips till it appeared good on camera, even as he asserted that was not questioning anyone's faith.

He also extended his apology if anyone was hurt by his comment.

"Don't fall into the trap of false promises of (Narendra) Modi. Is poverty ended by taking a dip in the Ganga? Does it fill your stomach? I don't want to question anyone's 'aastha (faith)'. If anyone feels bad, I apologise," Kharge said.

"But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)," the Congress chief said.

They keep taking dips till it appears good on the camera, he said.

"Such people cannot benefit the country. Our faith is in God -- people perform 'puja' at home every day, all women move out of their homes after performing 'puja', there is no issue. But we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion," Kharge said.

His remarks came hours after Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Flanked by some top seers, Shah took the dip around 1 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dip separately.

The home minister also held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers aboard a cottage on a floating jetty.

Shah's visit was marked by unprecedented security cover in the mela area and Prayagraj.

