Haryana police file abetment case after ASI’s suicide, note mentions late IG Puran Kumar

Haryana Police has registered an abetment of suicide case in connection with the death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar based on the note and video he left behind, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Sandeep Kumar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday. He left behind a 'final note' that levelled corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

In a six minute video, he also makes a reference to Puran Kumar's wife, senior Haryana bureaucrat Amneet Kumar.

The FIR, which lists abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy, was registered on Wednesday after a complaint by Sandeep Kumar's wife.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini has assured his wife a job and would also take care of the studies of his children, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after visiting the grieving family in Rohtak on Thursday.

He termed the alleged suicides of Inspector General Puran Kumar and that of Sandeep Kumar a week later very unfortunate.

"Unfortunately, in the first incident, some political leaders tried to give it a political and caste colour which was not appropriate," he said, referring to Puran Kumar's death on October 7.

"This second incident (Sandeep Kumar's death) has taken place. I appeal to both the families and the society members as well not to turn this issue into a matter of community or caste, nor allow any politics over it," he said.

In the six-minute video and the suicide note, Sandeep Kumar alleged that Puran Kumar killed himself "to avoid family humiliation" and the assets of his family should be probed.

Puran Kumar, 52, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, was found with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence. His last rites were held in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Sandeep Kumar's body was recovered from a relative's makeshift room in a field along the Ladhot-Dhamar road in Rohtak.

According to police sources, ASI Sandeep Kumar played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, who was IG Puran Kumar's PSO.

The deceased IG's name came up in a bribery scandal recently.

The case pertained to a bribery complaint filed by a liquor contractor against head constable Sushil Kumar. The contractor alleged that Sushil Kumar had sought Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of Puran Kumar when he was posted in Rohtak.

Kumar, a 2001 batch officer, was known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers, seniority and other issues.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the Puran Kumar case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.