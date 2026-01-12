Hansi septic tank deaths: Haryana Human Rights Commission raps civic authorities for ‘lackadaisical’ probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up civic authorities for what it called a “lackadaisical approach” in probing the deaths of two workers who died inside a septic tank in Hansi last year, flagging serious lapses in investigation and accountability.

The commission said the handling of the case amounted to a violation of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution and ran contrary to Supreme Court directives that ban manual sewer entry without safety gear.

The HHRC took suo motu cognisance of the incident in which two workers allegedly died after being forced to enter a hotel’s septic tank without protective equipment.

In its December 17, 2025, order, passed by a full bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, the commission noted that such deaths continue despite clear judicial directions.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Safai Karamchari Andolan vs Union of India, the commission observed that the prohibition on manual scavenging and unsafe sewer entry was being openly violated.

The bench said it would not allow the matter to be brushed aside and would ensure that the accountability of the culprits is firmly fixed. An FIR in the case was registered on October 19, 2025.

After examining the status report submitted by the Hansi Superintendent of Police, the commission found that the investigation had failed to move forward at the expected pace.

It noted that the report was “conspicuously silent” on fixing responsibility, even though the district attorney had stated that a cognisable offence was prima facie made out.

“The failure to act decisively in pursuance of the said legal opinion reflects a lackadaisical approach on the part of the Investigating Agency in a matter involving loss of human lives and grave violation of human rights,” the commission said in its order.

Taking a stricter line, the HHRC directed the investigating officer and the deputy superintendent of police (crime), Hansi, to appear before it in person along with the case records. The commission also sought clarity on relief measures.

It asked the deputy commissioner to submit a detailed report within six weeks on the relief and compensation paid or sanctioned to the families of the deceased workers, any interim assistance extended, and steps proposed for the rehabilitation of their dependents.

In a parallel direction, the municipal council or the gram panchayat of Rampura village was asked to file a report within six weeks detailing the circumstances of the incident, the licensing and inspection status of the hotel premises, and any violations of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The superintendent of police has been asked to personally monitor the probe and submit an action taken report to the commission a week before January 15, the next date of hearing.

The HHRC also flagged non-compliance by the hotel management, which failed to submit a report on steps taken to suspend manual entry into septic and sewer tanks without safety gear.

This included details on the availability of protective equipment, gas testing protocols, rescue arrangements, oxygen cylinders, oxygen masks and mechanisation. The commission directed the hotel to submit its compliance report within six weeks.