MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 07 April 2025

Guntur horror: 4 year old boy mauled to death by stray dog, locals in shock

After the dog attacked the boy, children around there stoned the creature and chased it away

PTI Published 07.04.25, 03:26 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A four-year-old boy has died after being mauled by a stray dog at Swarna Bharathi Nagar here, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the boy stepped out to play near his house. A stray dog attacked him and bit him on the neck, severely injuring his jugular vein, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These kinds of incidents are not common in this area and the locals are generally cynophile. As a result, municipal officials are facing difficulties in relocating or sterilising stray dogs,” a police official told PTI.

After the dog attacked the boy, children around there stoned the creature and chased it away. The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mistakes may happen’: Mamata asks teachers to stay put, promises legal recourse

Government has not sent you termination letters, you can continue to teach students, chief minister says at Netaji Indoor meet
MK Stalin
Quote left Quote right

Doesn't appear that PM Modi, who went to Sri Lanka, initiated measures to have TN fishermen released

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT