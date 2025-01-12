MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gunfight breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and District Force were involved in the operation

PTI Published 12.01.25, 12:14 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The gunfight started in a forest under Madded police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and District Force were involved in the operation, he said.

Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Gunfight Chhattisgarh
