Gulf exams cancelled, war toll on CBSE Class XII board tests in seven countries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday decided to cancel Class XII board examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10 in seven countries in West Asia.

The school board had earlier postponed the Class XII examinations scheduled from March 1 to 15 in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These postponed examinations also stand cancelled now.

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“The feasibility of conducting board examinations for Class XII was further reviewed based on inputs obtained and requests received from schools and authorities of the affected countries,” said a circular issued by the board.

“The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” it added.

Earlier, the board had decided to cancel the Class X examinations scheduled from March 2 to March 11 in these countries. There are nearly 150 CBSE-affiliated schools in these seven countries. The board examinations started on February 18.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the open school board, has also postponed the scheduled

practical exams for students of Classes X and XII in the Gulf region except in Kuwait and the UAE.

A senior NIOS official said these two countries had given assurance that they would hold the practical exams. The theory papers have been postponed in all seven countries.

“The NIOS will hold the test depending on the situation in these countries,” the official said.

On Friday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the ongoing ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) exams in the UAE because of the conflict.

The council had postponed the two exams twice since March 1 in the wake of the war in West Asia that began on February 28.