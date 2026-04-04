Group of 345 Indian fishermen reach Chennai after evacuation from Iran via Armenia

A group of 345 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran amid rising regional tensions, returned to India via Armenia on Saturday. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for assisting in their return.

The fishermen arrived in Chennai on Saturday evening. The reasons they were stranded in Iran have not been confirmed.

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"Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India," Jaishankar said on social media.

Since the start of the West Asia conflict over a month ago, more than 1,500 Indian nationals have left Iran through land border crossings in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"A group of Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran, are returning home via Armenia today; their flight is expected to reach India this evening," a government statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it continues to monitor the situation in the region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community being a priority.

The statement also mentioned five Indians injured in Abu Dhabi on Friday. According to Abu Dhabi authorities, they were among 12 people hurt by debris from an intercepted missile.

"In an attack in Abu Dhabi, five Indian nationals were injured; four have been discharged, one remains under treatment," the government said.

The Indian mission in Abu Dhabi is providing full assistance and coordinating with local authorities. Their flight is expected to reach India this evening.