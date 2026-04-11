Green light to Atal bus stands as Odisha clears Rs 3,400-crore revamp plan

The Odisha government on Friday announced the Atal Bus Stand scheme to revamp existing shelters across the state.

Under the scheme, the state government will spend ₹3,400 crore to modernise, renovate, operate and manage bus stands.

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The Atal bus stands will be built across the state at the levels of district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters, urban local bodies, tourist and other key locations in Odisha.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said: “The scheme aims at integrating all public bus stands of the state under one umbrella of management of the Atal Bus Stands for consistent development and upkeep across Odisha.”

Under the scheme, bus stands will be categorised as A, B and C, depending on passenger demand, transport and regional importance.

The scheme emphasises on the development and redevelopment of bus stand projects as per requirements at various locations across the state, improving operational and management efficiency, boosting revenue, enhancing financial strategies, ensuring unified and uniform development and management of all bus stands across the state under the scheme, consolidating infrastructure and services, reducing liabilities, and strengthening the overall framework of the scheme.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation will implement the scheme. The budgetary allocation of ₹3,400 crore will be spent by

2031-32.

The state cabinet on Friday also approved 10 other proposals, including finalising the tender for the Hadua Irrigation Project, aimed at the integrated development of Narasinghpur, Badamba and Tigiria Blocks of Cuttack district, and the “Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The cabinet has amended the Odisha Labour Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019, and the Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Medical Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014.

It also framed the Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Scheme Ministerial Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026.