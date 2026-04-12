Delhi draft EV policy proposes ban on petrol two-wheelers from 2028

The Delhi government's draft electric vehicle (EV) policy proposes to slam the brakes on the registration of autos running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and two-wheelers fuelled by petrol from 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Open for public consultation, the draft policy, if implemented, would make Delhi the first place in India to put an end to the sale of two- and three-wheelers powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs).

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The draft policy increases incentives for scrapping hydrocarbon-fuelled vehicles and purchasing EVs. It also makes it mandatory for EV sellers to install charging points.

Companies offering delivery and ride-sharing services will not be allowed to add petroleum-powered two-wheelers and light commercial vehicles to their fleet with retrospective effect from January 1.

The measures are aimed at reducing pollution in the capital, which the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has blamed primarily on vehicles.

Only electric three-wheelers will be permitted for registration from January 1, 2027, and electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028, according to the draft policy. All school buses have been mandated to be electric by March 31, 2030.

Delhi has seen a sharp increase in electric rickshaws, several of which are illegal and use prohibited recycled lead-acid batteries that are charged in an unsafe manner. The policy does not mention any steps to regularise them or fix targets for establishing charging points in the city by Delhi Transco Limited.

"The government has earmarked a total outlay of ₹3,954.25 crore for the policy. This includes ₹1,236.25 crore for purchase incentives, ₹1,718 crore for scrapping incentives and ₹1,000 crore for charging infrastructure development. Year-wise expenditure has also been outlined, with ₹965.5 crore planned for the first year, ₹1,012.75 crore for the second, ₹1,231.5 crore for the third and ₹744.5 crore for the fourth year," the chief minister's office said.