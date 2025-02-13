'Grants' in UGC is 'meaningless': Kerala to take legal steps against 2025 regulations

Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Thursday said that the state would explore legal options available against the draft UGC regulations proposed by the centre.

Responding to a query raised by CPI(M) leader M. V. Govindan MLA regarding the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations-2025 during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Bindu said that the UGC allocates only meagred funds for the higher education sector.

She added that the state government would explore the possibility of a legal battle against the draft regulations for violating Constitutional provisions.

"The Higher Education Department will convene a National Education Convention on February 20 in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the protest against the draft. Education ministers from other states will also participate," she said.

Bindu added that the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on January 21 urging the Centre to withdraw the draft UGC regulations-2025 and introduce a revised set of guidelines only after thorough consultations with state governments and academic experts. The resolution was then forwarded to the Centre, she said.

She further stated that the government had appointed a five-member committee headed by economist Prabhat Patnaik to analyse the draft regulations. The committee conducted a preliminary study and submitted its recommendations.

"Based on this the state government conveyed its protest to the Union government and the UGC demanding the withdrawal of the draft on February 3," she added.

She alleged that the UGC was currently operating contrary to the objectives it had been established for.

"The term 'Grants' in the UGC has become meaningless as it has discontinued several scholarships and fellowships including the Maulana Azad Fellowship Scheme (MANF) for minority students," she said.

Responding to a question from IUML member Abid Hussain Thangal, she emphasised the need for united resistance against the draft regulations.

According to her, the draft primarily reflects the ruling party's 'saffronisation' agenda as it proposes appointments—from Vice Chancellors to assistant professors—without prioritising academic excellence and experience.