Centre mulls duty cut on induction cooktop components amid LPG supply concern due to Iran war

The government is considering cutting the customs duty on critical induction cooktop components to boost domestic manufacturing and address the price hike amid the West Asia crisis, an official said.

The commerce and industry ministry has also recommended reducing the GST on these cooktops from 18 per cent to 5 per cent to improve affordability, the official said.

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The crisis has disrupted the movement of ships carrying oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over cooking gas supplies and prompting people to rush to buy induction heaters and compatible utensils.

Stakeholder consultations were held by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in coordination with the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Power to address demand-supply challenges in the induction cooktop sector and assess immediate measures required to stabilise supply and prices.

The government has taken steps for the sector, including extension of the implementation timeline for the mandatory quality control order (QCO) on certain electrical appliances by six months, till October, 2026. Mandatory energy efficiency timelines have also been extended.

Meanwhile addressing media on the steps to contain the impact of the crisis, DPIIT Joint Secretary Nidhi Kesarwani said Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) has undertaken multiple facilitative and safety oriented measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuels and gas amid the ongoing crisis.

It includes disposing of all 467 applications for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Compressed biogas (CBG) dispensing stations from March 25 to April 21.

Out of 467 cases, in 157 cases final licenses were granted and 38 prior approvals were granted for construction of new CNG/ CBG dispensing stations, she said adding since March, 41 Bio Gas cylinder filling and storage plants have been granted approval and subsequently licences have been issued to 14 plants.

Temporary storage relaxations have been granted for Superior Kerosene Oil and storage up to 2,500 liters were permitted.

She said guidelines permitting LNG filling in cryogenic cylinders were issued to promote decentralized LNG supply, enhancing fuel flexibility during disruptions.

The other steps taken by PESO include permission for LPG unloading at Porbandar Jetty, and a temporary six-month exemption from approval requirements for CNG/CBG compressors to fast-track commissioning of dispensing stations.

Further, Kesarwani said that long-term initiatives were implemented to promote alternative fuels. Guidelines were issued last month for installation of District Pressure Regulating Skids at CNG/CBG stations to address land constraints and expand gas dispensing infrastructure; and for filling of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in cryogenic cylinders to facilitate supply of natural gas to remote or non-pipeline areas.

Guidelines were issued on April 2 to permit night-time operations, particularly for LPG bottling plants, which will result in extended operational hours, thereby enhancing production capacity.