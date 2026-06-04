RJD MP Manoj Jha denies link with Cockroach Janta Party, only helped with press conference venue

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Thursday said he had issued a recommendation letter to the Constitution Club of India for a press conference organised by the Cockroach Janata Party but he has no association with the campaign, which "lacks ideological clarity".

Jha said he had issued the letter on Wednesday requesting the Constitution Club authorities to provide space to journalist Saurav Das, who is the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) chief spokesperson, when he approached for help.

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Das said he had reached out to Jha as only a parliamentarian could make such a recommendation.

The controversy comes as there is intense curiosity over whether the CJP, which plans to launch a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 6, is receiving any political support from the Opposition.

The CJP has dismissed all such suggestions.

After his recommendation letter surfaced on social media and was shared by some BJP leaders, Jha, who is serving his second term in the Rajya Sabha, said that in his capacity as an MP, he routinely helps civil society organisations and even mediapersons organise such events.

"The letter concerns a journalist with whom I was connected through social media. He, along with some of my senior colleagues from Delhi University, informed me about a press conference they intended to hold. Nothing else," Jha, who is also a professor at Delhi University, told reporters.

The CJP held its first press conference at the Constitution Club of India on Wednesday.

Jha said that if one were to look at his record as a member of the Constitution Club, they would find that he has extended similar assistance to numerous civil society organisations, including groups representing rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, domestic workers, and many others.

"People approach me for help, and I try to assist them. I believe this matter should be viewed in that context. I have also provided recommendations for programmes held in memory of Sharad Yadav ji. Journalists often seek recommendations for accommodation when there are weddings in their families. We also receive requests related to railway reservations almost every day, including from journalists, and there are often requests for recommendation letters regarding treatment at AIIMS," he added.

Das also took to social media to underline that neither Jha nor any other politician has anything to do with the CJP.

"There are scurrilous allegations that Rajya Sabha MP Prof Manoj Jha sponsors the Cockroach Janata Party. For the sake of absolute transparency, I must clarify that it was on my request that he gave a letter of recommendation to secure a venue for an urgent press conference, since only an MP can make such a recommendation. Prof Jha is a renowned educationist and it only made sense that I reach out to him as an individual who knew me and my work well. Any such linking is misleading and must be ignored," Das posted on X.

Asked about his opinion on the CJP, Jha said he preferred not to comment on campaigns or movements that lack ideological clarity on equality, social justice and secularism.

"I had expressed this very sentiment back in 2012 or 2013, during the time of that earlier agitation (India Against Corruption) as well. I do not offer comments on movements of this nature whose ideology lacks clarity," Jha said.