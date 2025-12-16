MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers deported from Thailand, handed over to Indian authorities

The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 16.12.25, 10:38 AM
Luthra brothers Saurabh and Gaurav, co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, detained in Thailand over the deadly club fire, being escorted at the airport ahead of their deportation to India, in Bangkok, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

Luthra brothers Saurabh and Gaurav, co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, detained in Thailand over the deadly club fire, being escorted at the airport ahead of their deportation to India, in Bangkok, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. PTI

Thailand authorities on Tuesday deported Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire on December 6, to India, marking a key development in the high-profile case that has triggered widespread outrage and scrutiny over alleged safety lapses.

The Luthra brothers, co-owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub located in Arpora in North Goa, had left India for Phuket in Thailand shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them as the investigation intensified.

They were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which remained in close touch with the Thai government throughout the process.

Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure.

On arrival in India, the two will be handed over to Indian authorities for further legal proceedings in connection with the case. Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in the probe.

Earlier, sources had indicated that Thailand authorities were set to take up the case involving the two brothers, with legal developments suggesting that the matter could be argued before a Bangkok court. According to sources in the Indian Embassy, all relevant documents related to the brothers were transferred through official legal channels.

“The matter is expected to move forward once a local court in Bangkok begins hearing the case. However, there is no clarity yet on the timeline, as proceedings will depend on when the judge takes up the matter,” sources in the embassy told PTI.

Senior advocate Javed Mir was leading a team of lawyers representing the Luthra brothers, while advocate Vaibhav Suri had also reached Bangkok. Various legal options under Thai law were being explored to contest the case, sources said.

The Indian government, after cancelling the passports of the two brothers, submitted a dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the deaths of 25 people. The allegations, sources said, take the case beyond the scope of culpable homicide. India had also formally requested Thai authorities to deport the brothers.

Thai authorities were examining the legal complexities involved, particularly since the brothers had entered Thailand on valid travel documents that were later revoked by Indian authorities, leaving them without valid papers. This prompted Thai officials to assess the matter from multiple legal perspectives, including aspects related to basic human rights, sources said.

Indian government sources had earlier stated that Thailand had initiated the process to deport the Luthra brothers, though diplomatic and legal considerations were expected to influence the timeline. With Tuesday’s deportation, the process has now culminated in their return to India, where the investigation into the deadly nightclub fire continues.

