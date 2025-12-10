Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warns of licence cancellation for tourist establishments failing fire safety norms

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the state government will cancel the licences of tourist establishments that fail to comply with mandated fire safety norms, following a nightclub blaze that claimed 25 lives last week.

Sawant chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the North and South Goa district administrations, police, and tourism stakeholders to review safety protocols ahead of the Christmas and New Year influx. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present.

The meeting follows the devastating December 6 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, which left 25 people dead.

Speaking to reporters after the review, Sawant said the fire safety audit committee formed by the government has already begun inspections of various tourism establishments. “If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled and their premises will be sealed,” he said.

A senior officer privy to the meeting said the chief minister briefed attendees on “various measures taken to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in the state.” He added that the government has issued several directives and set up multiple committees, including a high-level magisterial inquiry panel and the fire safety audit committee, to probe the incident and strengthen compliance mechanisms.

Sawant said establishments have been instructed to follow all rules and regulations without exception. Safety guidelines will also be reinforced for water sports and adventure activities, he added.

Tourism operators have further been asked to prevent physical altercations between staff and tourists, while strict action will be taken against touts, the chief minister said.