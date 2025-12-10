MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Tigress linked to human attacks in Ranthambore escapes Mukundra Reserve, sparks panic; returns safely later

Wildlife enthusiast Brijesh Vijayvergiya termed the movement of the tigress a result of 'careless' monitoring and 'inadequate' safety measures in the reserve for which he held the forest department responsible

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.12.25, 10:32 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The brief escape of MT-8, or “Kankati” — a tigress associated with two fatal human attacks in Ranthambore — from her designated 82-sq km enclosure in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) caused momentary panic and brought traffic to a halt in the area.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Muthu S, the radio-collared tigress, which slipped out of the enclosure on Tuesday morning, eventually “returned to its place in the forest later in the day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kankati had been relocated to MHTR on June 19 after she “gained notoriety for two human kills in the Ranthambore forest range earlier this year.”

Following a two-month stay in a smaller 21-hectare enclosure, she was reintroduced into the wild on August 15, when officials moved her to the 82-sq km enclosure in the Dara forest area.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Kankati exited her designated zone and crossed a road, prompting panic among commuters as vehicles were stopped on both sides.

Cattle fled upon sensing the big cat, while several passersby, including police personnel, recorded the tigress on their mobile phones as she moved across.

DCF Muthu said the animal “crossed the Batwada road, which is a part of MHTR, before returning to her enclosure in the Dara forest range later in the day.”

He added that the tigress is “radio-collared and tracked by three forest teams round the clock,” and that the area had already been cordoned off as a precaution.

Forest teams have maintained heightened vigilance ever since a tigress was fatally run over by a train after straying from the Ranthambore range two decades ago, the official noted.

However, wildlife enthusiast Brijesh Vijayvergiya criticised the forest department, attributing the incident to “careless” monitoring and “inadequate” safety measures.

“Taking a lesson from the accidental death of a tigress 20 years ago, the forest department should have erected fencing to prevent wild animals from crossing the road or the railway track. In the absence of fencing, the tigress Kankati ventured out and crossed the road, thus risking her life,” Vijayvergiya told PTI.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, other top Indian arms makers held rare Russia meetings on joint ventures

The meetings took place during the first visit of India's defence business leaders to Russia since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine
Humayun Kabir.
Quote left Quote right

I will be kingmaker after the elections. No one can form a govt without my support

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT