Anant Ambani becomes first Asian to receive Global Humanitarian Award from Global Humane Society

The Global Humane Society has presented Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara, with the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare, making him the youngest and the first Asian to receive the honour.

The award was presented at an international gathering of leaders committed to advancing wildlife protection and animal welfare.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost global recognitions in the field, the award acknowledges evidence-based welfare programmes, science-led conservation initiatives and lifelong efforts to safeguard vulnerable species.

The Global Humane Society said the honour is reserved for individuals whose work has created “transformative, global impact for both animals and people.”

Anant Ambani was selected for what the organisation described as his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara, a conservation centre that has “redefined what is possible in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation.”

The award places him alongside a distinguished line of past recipients whose work has shaped the future of global conservation.

Dr Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of Global Humane Society, said, “Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action.”

She added, “Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue centre, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like.”

Anant Ambani thanked the Global Humane Society for the honour.

“For me, it reaffirms a timeless principle, sarva bhuta hita, the wellbeing of all beings. Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today.”

The Global Humanitarian Award has historically been bestowed upon only a select group described as visionaries whose determination helped reshape animal welfare and conservation.

According to the press material, past recipients have included Hollywood legends such as Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne and Betty White, as well as US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

Other honourees include Lois Pope, Candy Spelling, Dr Jon Paul Rodríguez, Dr Arnaud Desbiez and Dr Kathleen Dudzinski.

Honours were also conferred upon US Presidents William Howard Taft, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton for contributions ranging from global environmental advocacy to improving protections for military working dogs.

Vantara recently became Global Humane Certified following a comprehensive audit by experts in animal welfare, veterinary medicine, zoology, behavioural science and ethics. The assessment reviewed nutrition, water access, enrichment, environmental quality, species-specific needs, medical care, staff training and opportunities for natural behaviour.

What distinguishes Vantara, the press release notes, is its integrated approach combining ex situ care with in situ conservation to create long-term, science-led pathways for species restoration. Its work focuses on safeguarding threatened species, restoring declining populations and advancing programmes that support the reintroduction of endangered and even extinct-in-the-wild animals into native ecosystems.

The award event in Washington DC drew participation from several influential figures in global conservation, including Dr Jon Paul Rodríguez, Matt James, William Street, Thomas Schmid, Dr Michael Adkesson and Dr Kathleen Dudzinski. Also present were noted Indian conservation experts Dr Neelam Khaire, Dr V.B. Prakash and Dr K.K. Sarma.

Global Humane Society, the international brand of American Humane Society, emphasised its nearly 150-year-old legacy as the United States’ first national humane organisation and the world’s largest animal welfare certifier.

According to background material provided to the press, the organisation protects more than 1.5 billion animals annually across 59 countries and leads programmes ranging from the No Animals Were Harmed film and media standard to Humane Conservation certification for zoos and aquariums and data-driven Global Humane Farming. It describes itself as the “unwavering sentinel for the voiceless”, maintaining that ethics, transparency and science continue to guide its mission to safeguard the human–animal bond worldwide.