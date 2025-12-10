Rahul Gandhi to leave for Germany mid-Winter Session; BJP slams ‘foreign tour’ timing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20, where he is scheduled to meet German government ministers and engage with the Indian diaspora as part of a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) outreach initiative, according to the IOC.

Balwinder Singh, president of IOC Germany, said, “The Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from December 15 to 20. He will be accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Shri Sam Pitroda.”

He added that Rahul will hold meetings with German ministers and interact with the diaspora during the visit.

The IOC said the tour aims to deepen the party’s global engagement.

Vikram Duhan, general secretary of IOC UK, noted, “The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji’s visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India’s global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora.”

Rahul is expected to headline a key IOC event in Berlin on December 17, which will bring together presidents of IOC chapters from across Europe.

Ausaf Khan, president of IOC Austria, said, “We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025.”

He added that the gathering would discuss strengthening the Congress, NRI issues, and how the IOC can enhance its role in connecting more people to the party.

“We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders,” he said.

However, the visit has sparked fresh political controversy at home.

With the Lok Sabha winter session underway until December 19, the BJP criticised Rahul for travelling abroad during a crucial legislative period.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to Rahul as “Videsh Nayak”, claiming he was prioritising a foreign tour over his responsibilities as Leader of Opposition.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best! Going for a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15–20! Rahul is LoP – leader of paryatan. During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari.”

Even as the row escalated, Rahul continued to target the government on the issue of electoral reforms.

In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he reiterated allegations of “vote chori”, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling BJP to “shape elections”.

He questioned the Modi government’s move to exclude the Chief Justice of India from the panel selecting Election Commissioners and criticised the decision to grant immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner.

The BJP countered by accusing the Congress of undermining democratic institutions through constitutional amendments during its previous governments.

Rahul’s Germany tour, therefore, comes at a politically fraught moment, combining an international outreach initiative with a heated domestic confrontation over electoral integrity and parliamentary conduct.