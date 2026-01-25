From a bus conductor’s free library to a paediatrician’s milk bank, Padma Shri honours India’s unsung heroes

On the eve of Republic Day, the spotlight turned to lives built quietly and with purpose.

Forty-five individuals from across India were selected for the Padma Shri in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, people whose work has shaped communities far from public glare, sources said on Sunday.

Among them is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Karnataka who went on to set up what is considered the world’s largest free-access library.

His library, ‘Pustak Mane’, houses more than two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts. Located in Haralahalli village near Mysuru, the library is open to anyone willing to read.

Now 75, Gowda’s journey from public transport to public knowledge has earned him a Padma Shri for his effort to make books accessible to learners across India.

Also on the list is Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who established Asia’s first human milk bank, a step that has helped improve survival chances for vulnerable newborns.

Her work has had a lasting impact on neonatal care, particularly for premature and critically ill infants.

The honours also recognise Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, a trainer of Bundeli war art, who has worked to keep the traditional martial form alive through teaching and practice.

From Maharashtra comes Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal musician known for playing the Tarpa, a wind instrument crafted from bottle gourd and bamboo.

His music reflects a tradition passed down through generations, rooted in community rituals and everyday life.

Another awardee is Brij Lal Bhat, a social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, whose decades-long engagement with grassroots issues has earned him national recognition.