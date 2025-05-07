MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fresh heatwave spell likely in eastern India from May 8, thunderstorm to continue over northwest, central parts: IMD

The weather department warned of heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the northeast until May 11

PTI Published 07.05.25, 04:49 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A fresh spell of heat wave may commence over eastern India from Thursday, while rainfall and thunderstorm activity will continue over the northwest and central parts of the country for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The weather department warned of heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over the northeast until May 11.

It also said heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds will likely continue over Gujarat until Thursday.

The IMD had said most parts of India may see above-normal temperatures in May, but occasional thunderstorms may keep the heat from reaching the severe levels of last year.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said most parts of the country were likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, except for some areas in northwest, central and northeast India.

The country recorded 72 heatwave days in April, the IMD DG added.

Above-normal heat wave days were reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat -- six to 11 days -- and in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha -- four to six days -- as compared to the usual two to three days.

In east-central India, Maharashtra, and adjoining parts of northern Peninsular India, one to three days of heat were recorded, slightly below the normal of two to three days.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

