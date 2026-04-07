Arvind Kejriwal seeks judge’s recusal in Delhi liquor policy case

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appeared in person in Delhi High Court seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI petition challenging the discharge of the AAP convenor and the other accused in the liquor policy case.

Justice Sharma took Kejriwal’s application for her recusal on record and listed it for hearing on April 13, after she was informed that a plea for transfer of the case to another high court bench filed before the apex court had been withdrawn.

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In a representation made on March 11, Kejriwal, along with other accused in the excise policy case, claimed there was a “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension” that the hearing in the matter before Justice Sharma would not be impartial and neutral.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI on Monday, argued that the court was not a forum for theatrics and Kejriwal should discharge his lawyer if he wanted to appear in person in the case.

He objected to the recusal application and said Kejriwal’s allegations against the “institution” were frivolous and contemptuous. Justice Sharma said: “If anyone else wants to file the application, please do it, so that I can decide it once and for all.”