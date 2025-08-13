MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former CEC Rajiv Kumar still in India, aides deny Malta settlement rumours

Kumar has been in the limelight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana during polls, which took place when the former headed the Election Commission

PTI Published 13.08.25, 04:09 PM
Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar File picture

Former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar is in India and has not left the country, people close to him said on Wednesday, amid speculation on social media that he has settled in a foreign country.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held under Kumar's supervision. He demitted office in February this year.

People close to Kumar said the former CEC is very much in India and has not settled in Malta.

Kumar has been in the limelight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote theft" in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana during polls, which took place when the former headed the Election Commission.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

