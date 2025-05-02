Three flights diverted, over 100 delayed due to inclement weather in Delhi

Three flights were diverted and over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations.

An official said two flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad.

More than 100 flights were delayed, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, in a post on X at 5.20 am, said some flights were affected owing to inclement weather conditions.

In another post at 7.25 am, DIAL said the thunderstorm has passed but there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

"All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," it said.

Air India also said that flight operations in parts of northern India were affected due to adverse weather.

"Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions," the airline posted on X at 5.51 am.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.

House collapses in Najafgarh

Four people were killed on Friday morning when a house collapsed in the national capital following heavy rains and strong winds that affected flight operations and disrupted traffic due to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Three children and a woman died after a house collapsed in Delhi, where a red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said at 5.26 am, a PCR call was received reporting the house collapse.

When police reached the spot, it was found that due to strong winds, a neem tree had fallen on a room built in Kharkhari Nahar village near Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka district, causing it to collapse, Singh said.

A woman, her husband and their three children were trapped under the debris, he said.

"With the help of the police and fire department, they were pulled out of the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where four of them were declared dead," the officer said.

Jyoti, Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), Priyansh (7 months) were killed in the incident. Ajay (30) sustained minor injuries in his chest and wrist.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it a call about the incident at 5.25 am. "We deployed multiple teams to the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble," a DFS official said.

Visuals from several areas showed uprooted trees and people stuck in waterlogged roads. Videos surfaced on social media that showed a car half-submerged on Minto Road.

Minto Road, Major Somnath Marg in RK Puram, and Khanpur were particularly affected in the rain.

According to IMD data, in the last three hours, the Safdarjung weather station, the city's primary observatory, recorded 77mm of rainfall. Lodhi road recorded 78 mm, Palam recorded 30 mm, Najafgarh 19.5 mm, and Pitampura 32 mm of rainfall.

Trees were uprooted in many parts of Delhi that also saw a dust storm early morning.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, urging people to remain extremely vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain, along with moderate to severe thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph in parts of Delhi-NCR. Light rain is likely in some other areas of the region.

The weather department has warned of severe weather over Delhi-NCR during morning hours, with possible uprooting of trees, damage to power lines, standing crops, and vulnerable structures. Hail may also injure people or cattle in open areas.

As a precaution, people are advised to stay indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronic appliances, and stay away from water bodies and objects that conduct electricity.