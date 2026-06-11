MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

Delhi HC can hear CAPF cases even if disciplinary action occurs elsewhere, says SC

Top court cites constitutional jurisdiction, allowing armed police personnel to challenge service orders linked to central authorities

Our Bureau Published 11.06.26, 05:51 AM
Delhi High Court CAPF cases

Delhi High Court File picture

The Supreme Court has ruled that members of the Central Armed Police Force, including the BSF, can move Delhi High Court to challenge disciplinary action even if the cause of such action arose outside the national capital.

The court passed the ruling while allowing an appeal filed by Bakshish Ahmad, a dismissed BSF trooper, challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that had refused to entertain his plea against his dismissal from service. Ahmad, who was posted at the BSF headquarters in Malda, was dismissed for marrying a second time without obtaining a divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through an order dated October 27, 2022, the BSF dismissed the appellant without any pension benefits. Ahmad’s statutory appeal before the inspector-general of the BSF frontier headquarters in Jammu was also rejected in December 2023. Aggrieved, he moved Delhi High Court.

Allowing his appeal, the Supreme Court observed that Delhi High Court had “territorial jurisdiction in light of situs of office of the Union of India and the Director General, BSF/the officer in whom is vested supervision and command of the other CAPF, as per clause (1) of Article 226”.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi High Court Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India summons US envoy after attack on tanker with 24 Indian crew off Oman

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palao-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian port
Rajesh Mehta
Quote left Quote right

I would never agree to the fact that certain documents have not been submitted to Sebi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT