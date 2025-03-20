Fire engulfs market in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, damages nearly 20 shops

Nearly 20 shops were damaged after a fire broke out at a market in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Thursday morning, an official said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted at around 5 am in the market at Central Naka in Azad Chowk area where several furniture shops are located, a fire official said.

The official said 15 to 20 shops were damaged in the fire.

"We got a call around 5.30 am about the blaze and six fire engines were rushed to the spot," he said.

Later, some fire engines of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Garware Industries also reached the spot to help in fire-fighting, the official said.

Efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

