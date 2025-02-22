Fire breaks out in five-storey building in south Mumbai, no reports of casualty

A fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines in south Mumbai at around 12:30pm on Saturday was doused two hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone as those stranded on the upper floors were evacuated safely, a civic official said.

The fire at Marine Chambers near the Gol Masjid was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wood furniture, false ceilings, gas supply tube and regulator as well as household items like mattresses of a 2000 square feet flat on the fifth floor, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fire was doused at 2:10pm. People stranded on the upper floors of the ground-plus-five storey building were rescued by fire brigade personnel and brought down through the staircase. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.