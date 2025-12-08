MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
TVK worker arrested after video shows him biting policeman during liquor shop protest

The police also arrested four other individuals from the protest site

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.12.25, 02:40 PM

Videograb

A weekend protest by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) near Palacode in Dharmapuri district took an unexpected turn after a party functionary was accused of biting a policeman on duty.

The incident, which unfolded on December 7 during the party’s demonstration demanding the closure of a newly opened liquor shop, has since triggered debate and drawn sharp reactions online.

According to officials, the protest escalated when a TVK worker grabbed a policeman’s hand and bit him as officers attempted to manage the crowd.

A video capturing the moment, showing the man, later identified as Gemini, sinking his teeth into the cop’s arm, quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting widespread discussion on the nature of political protests and policing in the state.

“He was arrested today,” an official said, confirming that Gemini had been taken into custody. The police also arrested four other individuals from the protest site. They were booked for defying officers who were trying to restrain the crowd, the official added.

The liquor shop at the centre of the unrest had opened recently, drawing criticism from residents and TVK supporters who argued that it would affect the local community.

