Popcorn for endless wait: IndiGo’s goodie bag turns into viral symbol of passenger fury

A video of IndiGo’s’ goodie bag went viral on social media on Monday, becoming a symbol of rising passenger anger as the airline’s operational problems entered its seventh day with more than 500 flights cancelled.

Caramel popcorn, baked methi mathri, a mixed fruit juice packet, tissue paper, and a Samsung card filled the bag.

The airline’s troubles are now in their seventh straight day.

On Monday, 251 flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru — 134 in Delhi (75 departures and 59 arrivals) and 117 in Bengaluru (65 arrivals and 62 departures).

Authorities at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reported disruptions to 77 IndiGo flights, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures.

The goodie bag has become a symbol of passenger frustration.

“That is the way of saying ‘we screwed up… now eat popcorn and shut up’,” one social media user wrote.

Another added, “That tissue to wipe your tears.”

Many focused on how international airlines handle long waits.

“We are so content with things such as snacks but here’s what established airlines around the world do: for a 2-4 hour in a lot of countries, you get hotel stay, to and fro transport, meals and refreshments. You get a refund or rebooking on the next available flight (other airlines also). In some cases financial compensation from 250 to 600 €,” someone wrote under the post.

On Friday, the day IndiGo scrapped 1,600 flights, the highest single-day cancellation in Indian aviation history, CEO Pieter Elbers appeared on video to apologise for the “major inconvenience”.

The airline has said the disruptions stem from the transition to the revised FDTL rules, which limit pilot duty hours. But travellers say they were left without timely updates, clarity, or rebooking support.

The goodie bag, a gesture usually offered during brief delays, looked inadequate to many social media users against hours spent on terminal floors.