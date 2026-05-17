Fire breaks out in coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that broke out at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach of the train (12431) carrying 68 passengers, prompting emergency measures, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.

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The incident occurred between Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, Ratlam division PRO Mukesh Kumar said.

The affected coach was later detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply (OHE) was promptly switched off to ensure safety.

The fire in the coach was subsequently doused, Kumar said.

All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told PTI.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, officials said.

An additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam has reached the spot, and the accident relief train has also arrived there, Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the officials said.

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