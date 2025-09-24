FIR says Delhi godman sexually harassed 17 students, police seize car with forged UN plate

Delhi police have booked a “godman” named Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati aka Parth Sarthy after multiple female students of a management institute in the city accused him of sexual harassment.

The complaint was filed on August 4 at Vasant Kunj North police station, according to PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saraswati was reportedly a member of the management committee of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management.

Police recorded statements of 32 female PGDM students who study there under the economically weaker section scholarship, of whom 17 reportedly alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages via WhatsApp and SMS, and made unwanted physical advances.

According to the FIR, some faculty members and administrative staff pressured students to comply with his demands, while certain wardens at the ashram reportedly introduced students to him.

Sixteen victims later deposed before a magistrate.

Police said that raids were conducted and CCTV footage analysed at both the institute and the accused’s residence, but Saraswati remains absconding, last reportedly traced near Agra.

Several police teams are on the lookout for him.

During the investigation, a Volvo car was found in the institute’s basement that was allegedly used by Saraswati.

Verification revealed the vehicle had a forged diplomatic number plate — 39 UN 1. The car was seized, and a separate FIR was lodged on August 25.

Following the allegations, the ashram administration removed and expelled Saraswati. The Delhi facility he headed is a branch of the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha, Sringeri, which runs the centre.

The Peetha issued a statement saying his conduct was illegal, inappropriate and against its interests, and said it had severed all ties with him.

Delhi police deputy commissioner Amit Goyal confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police continue to investigate the matter and are searching for the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)