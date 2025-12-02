MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘FIR if you don't listen to Mann Ki Baat’: Here come the Sanchar Saathi jokes, memes

The govt may have done a U-turn in the face of outrage, but the funny people on the internet waste no time in taking the mickey out of ‘Big Brother move’

Our Web Desk Published 02.12.25, 01:07 PM

TTO graphics

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday seemed to do an about-turn on its reported instructions for phone companies in India to install the Sanchar Saathi app in every mobile handset sold in the country, but the meme makers were even faster.

Their creativity has found its muse in mockery, sarcasm and the general Indian talent for turning policy announcements into comedy festivals.

Social media platforms erupted in a meme fest as users wrote and shared jokes, because Sanchar may or may not be your Saathi soon, but memes and humour are forever.

One user wrote, “Welcome to official 'Big Brother' aka all government organizations. Issue is not that now the govt will misuse these features to benefit and serve its own good. And there is no oversight either. Anyhow, goodbye privacy.”

Another seemed to capture the national mood with three words that summed it up neatly: Privacy? What privacy?

Perhaps that is exactly how social media users are feeling over the Sanchar Saathi app. To be honest, so are most people.

