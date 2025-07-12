MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 July 2025

Female cheetah Nabha dies of injuries in Kuno National Park

After Nabha's death, KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs born in KNP

PTI Published 12.07.25, 02:34 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An eight-year-old cheetah named Nabha, translocated to Kuno National Park (KNP) from Namibia, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, an official stated.

"Nabha was badly injured a week back, probably during a hunting attempt inside her soft release enclosure. She had fractures in both ulna and fibula on the left side along with other injuries," Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was under treatment for a week but succumbed to her injuries. Further details will be known after the postmortem, he added.

After Nabha's death, KNP is now left with 26 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 17 cubs born in KNP. All are healthy and doing well, he said, adding that two male cheetahs shifted to Gandhisagar from KNP are also doing well.

Out of 26 cheetahs in KNP, 16 are in the wild and are performing very well. They have adapted well to the habitat, have learned to live with co-predators, and are regularly hunting, Sharma added.

Anti-ecto-parasitic medication for all cheetahs was completed recently.

Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, along with their recently born cubs, are healthy and doing well, the director added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Cheetah Kuno National Park Namibian Cheetahs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Big company involved’: AI-171 crash fuels row, govt vows action; BBC coverage draws flak

'Like everything Modi govt does, the report was released late in night at 2 am in the cover and silence of darkness,' TMC MP Saket Gokhale said
Jasprit Bumrah
Quote left Quote right

Reality is I was tired. I can't jump around like a 21-year-old. I was happy that I contributed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT