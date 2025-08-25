MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Farmers gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' seeks legal guarantee for MSP

We have deployed around 1,200 police personnel at the site. We will ensure that nothing untoward happens and law and order are not disturbed, says a senior police officer

PTI Published 25.08.25, 01:51 PM
Farmers attend a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Farmers attend a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Hundreds of farmers from different parts of the country started gathering at Jantar Mantar here on Monday morning to attend a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' being organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The mahapanchayat will deliberate on the long-pending demand for a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors be kept out of any proposed agreement with the US, and withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said the gathering will remain peaceful and urged farmers and supporters to participate in large numbers. The Mahapanchayat comes nearly four years after the farmers' movement of 2020-21, when thousands camped at Delhi's borders demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

The agitation ended after the Centre announced the withdrawal of the laws, but several farmer groups have since accused the government of not fulfilling its other promises, including a law on MSP.

A senior police officer said, "We have deployed around 1,200 police personnel at the site. We will ensure that nothing untoward happens and law and order are not disturbed."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

