Faridabad woman killed, buried by in-laws outside home over dowry; body found two months later

A woman was allegedly killed and buried in front of her house by her in-laws, who managed to keep the secret, and the body, hidden for almost two months by reporting her missing.

The woman, Tannu Kumar, a native of Shikohabad in Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had married Arun Singh of Roshan Nagar area here two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father, Hakim, alleged that police refused to listen to his complaint even after he raised suspicion about the freshly covered pit, which he witnessed when he visited his brother-in-law's house.

Police have booked at Palla Police Station four of the in-laws' family – Bhoop Singh, originally from UP's Mainpuri, his wife Sonia, son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal.

An informed source said Bhoop Singh and Arun Singh have been taken into police custody and are being interrogated.

According to police, on April 23, Arun Singh and his father called for an earthmover and used it to have a 10-foot deep pit dug in the street in front of their house.

The next day, they asked a mason to fill the hole.

Two days later, they approached police to report Tannu missing, and even branded her as mentally challenged.

Hakim alleged that his daughter was harassed by her in-laws over dowry, to the extent, she had to stay at her paternal home for a year after marriage. She returned to Faridabad after the intervention of a panchayat, but the matter was far from being resolved.

He said that after he was informed about her daughter going missing, he visited Bhoop Singh's house with his other daughter, Preeti, and knew they were lying when he saw the pit outside the home.

He alleged that he made several rounds of the local police station but in vain, as they refused to investigate the matter. They took it up only a week ago.

The pit was dug Friday morning before Naib Tehsildar Jaswant Singh, and Tannu's body was exhumed.

A Faridabad Police spokesperson said raids are being made to nab the other family members.

Police handed over Tannu's body to her kin after a post-mortem at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.